The Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) recently held a prestigious high tea at the University of Oxford, gathering influential personalities committed to advancing education and empowering the next generation of leaders. The event featured notable attendees, including entrepreneur and philanthropist Hamid Ismail, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, scholars from the Hamid Ismail Foundation and the Malala Fund, Oxford’s Vice-Chancellor, the Principal of Lady Margaret Hall, and key members of the Pakistani community.

This gathering served as a powerful reminder of education’s transformative impact, emphasizing the creation of opportunities for young boys and girls, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

The Oxford Pakistan Programme continues to champion personal development and social change through education.

Hamid Ismail, founder of the Hamid Ismail Foundation, highlighted the crucial role of education in community development. “Education is the most powerful tool we have to unlock individuals’ full potential. By providing opportunities to talented men and women, we not only empower them to achieve their personal dreams but also invest in the broader future of society,” he remarked.

He further emphasized, “Every successful individual becomes a catalyst for change, creating ripples of progress that extend far beyond the classroom. By supporting education, we lay the foundation for a more equitable, inclusive, and prosperous world for generations to come.”

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai expressed unwavering support for initiatives empowering young boys and girls through education. She lauded the collaborative efforts of the Oxford Pakistan Programme, the Hamid Ismail Foundation, and the Malala Fund in paving pathways to success for students from diverse backgrounds.

The event was graced by Oxford’s Vice-Chancellor, the Principal of Lady Margaret Hall, co-founder of the Oxford Pakistan Programme Talha J. Pirzada, and prominent members of the Pakistani community. These leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fostering global partnerships in education and empowerment.