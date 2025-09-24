Ookla, the global company behind Speedtest, has released its latest report covering mobile and fixed broadband internet performance worldwide, including Pakistan. The rankings are based on data collected from millions of user-initiated tests between January and June 2025 (H1 2025), combined with quality-of-experience (QoE) indicators.

According to the findings, Jazz retained its position as Pakistan’s leading mobile network with a Speedtest Connectivity Score of 56.52. The score reflects multiple performance measures, including speed, web browsing, and video streaming. Ufone followed in second place with 49.97, while Zong came third at 41.21. Telenor remained at the bottom with 36.45.

City-Wise Rankings

Faisalabad recorded the highest median mobile download speed at 24.45 Mbps among Pakistan’s largest cities, followed by Lahore and Multan. Quetta was the slowest at 19.37 Mbps, with Sialkot and Karachi only slightly better. Across all ten surveyed cities, Jazz consistently delivered the fastest speeds.

Regional Rankings

Punjab led the regions with a median download speed of 22.1 Mbps, trailed by Sindh and the Islamabad Capital Territory. At the other end, Azad Jammu and Kashmir was the slowest with 11.22 Mbps, while FATA and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ranked just above. Once again, Jazz was the fastest provider across all regions.