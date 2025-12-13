One of the World’s Most Stylish Athletes for 2025.

World Chess Historian Captain Jalal Shaheen, residing in Scotland.

In recent years, his fame has grown in the media. His impressive and captivating presence at events, parties, and conferences, coupled with his impeccable style, has attracted the attention of international figures, newspapers, and television channels. His extensive knowledge and sporting expertise, spanning over half a century (a golden jubilee), have earned him special invitations to attend these events both within and outside the UK.

The media and social media attention surrounding his latest news and activities have placed him among the world’s leading figures in sports, thanks to his significant contributions to both history and sports, as a historian and athlete.

Shaheen also revealed that he is preparing to publish a new book detailing his career, documenting his important milestones and achievements, and sharing his professional vision in both the sports and historical fields.