Karachi, Pakistan – August , 2025 : Today, on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, Jahangir Khan Sports Club proudly hosted a special flag-hoisting ceremony led by sports legend Jahangir Khan.

The event began with the national flag being raised high in celebration of Pakistan’s freedom. Following the ceremony, Jahangir Khan cut a celebratory cake to mark the historic day.

In his address, Jahangir Khan reflected on the sacrifices made by countless Muslims before the creation of Pakistan. He spoke about the struggles faced and the martyrs who laid down their lives for independence, urging the younger generation to value and safeguard the freedom earned through immense sacrifice.

He also emphasized the importance of unity, dedication, and hard work for the nation’s progress, calling on all citizens to contribute to building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.

The ceremony was also attended by Aqueel Suria, Director of Jahangir Khan Sports Club, Arsalan Namat, Project Director, and Coach Muhammad Naveed Alam, who all joined in the celebrations.

The event concluded with heartfelt prayers for the country’s peace, prosperity, and unity.