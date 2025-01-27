Lehragaga(27 January 2025) The 76th Republic Day of India was celebrated with full enthusiasm at Lehragaga, the city of Punjab and the city of former Chief Minister of Punjab, Smt. Rajinder Kaur Bhattal. During which the SDM of Lehra Gaga and Munak Mr. Suba Singh was the Chief Guest. In addition to the national anthem and the tricolor flag hoisting de ceremony, students of various schools presented wonderful cultural

and colorful programs; And the organizers also honored the students and the heirs of the martyred families. Meanwhile, under the editorship of Dr. Jagmail Singh Bhathuan and Dr. Ravinder Kaur Ravi, former Assistant Professor of Punjabi University, Patiala, the book ‘Personal Diaries of Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha’ (1901-1938 AD) prepared with the hard work

of about ten years. It was presented to SDM Suba Singh ji. It may be recalled that the book ‘Personal Diaries of Bhai Kahan Singh Nabha’, published by Mesopotamia Publishers, Delhi, contains the unwritten history of India and Punjab, these diaries give a glimpse of the public life and culture of Punjab about 150 years ago. On this occasion, among others, Mrs. Seema Goyal, wife of Cabinet Minister of Punjab Government Mr. Varinder Goyal; Mr. Gurdas Singh Executive Officer (EO) Lehragaga; President Municipal Council Smt. Kanta Goyal, Naib Tehsildar Gurucharan Singh, Police Station Sadar Incharge Inspector Vinod Kumar and many other dignitaries were present.