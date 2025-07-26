Advertisements

Karachi August 2025 : Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi has held a blood donation program in collaboration with Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation (AMTF). The program indeed has been a custom developed by the Consulate as part of the commemoration of Indonesian’s Independence Day on every 17 August, which is the 80th this year. The event was attended by the CEO of AMTF, representative of Thai Airways, Awardee students of KNB Scholarship, Pakistani colleagues from the business and social culture community, as well as the Indonesian Community in Karachi.

In his opening remarks, Charge D’ Affaires, Dewanto Priyokusumo, highlighted the deep-rooted relationship between Indonesia and Pakistan, characterizing them as two of the largest Muslim nations and brotherly countries. He explained that the current event, a blood donation drive, is a powerful expression of this mutual respect and tolerance, with the Indonesian community in Karachi and Pakistani society uniting to provide a vital service, particularly for those battling Thalassemia. This act of shared humanity, he concluded, is a testament to the enduring bond that connects the two nations.

His exellency thanked, “The presence of so many participants especially the young Indonesian students in this camp reflects that you fully realize how important donating blood is. In fact voluntary blood donors like you are truly the lifeline for many patients”, he added.

He also quoted a famous saying that ‘every blood donor is a hero”. Those who donate blood become a hero and they should keep plying such an heroic act in order to save precious lives.

CEO of AMTF, Mr. Asim Qidwai had presented his high appreciation to the initiative taken by the Consulate as part of the effort to strengthen bilateral relations between two countries. Further, he stated that Indonesia and Pakistan have wonderful history of fraternal relations and this collaboration between the Indonesian Consulate and AMTF aims to nurture the culture of caring and sharing for saving the lives of our Pakistani friends in need.

He also express his concerns over the thalassemia suffered by Pakistani community especially those who are in Karachi.