Karachi : On behalf of the Arts Council of Pakistan, a condolence reference was held at Hasina Moin Hall in memory of renowned theater producer and entrepreneur M Siddique Raja. In the ceremony, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Zakir Mastana, Aftab Kamdar, Nauman Khan, Jamal Siddiqui, Ilyas Nadeem, Sapna Ghazal, Sohail Abbasi, Nazar Hussain, Qasim Patel, Farooq Zaidi, Vijaya Warsi, Javed Patel and Danish Baloch were present at the event. On this occasion, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Siddique Raja was my good friend and God-fearing man. M. Siddique Raja was our cruel companion. He was an old member of the Arts Council, It is an Arts Council tradition to remember artists. The Arts Council shares in every joy and sorrow of the artists. Name, fame, wealth are all mundane, in the end we have to return to our Lord. Nazar Hussain said that I feel like one of my arms is gone. Siddique Raja was not only an excellent producer but also a sincere person. Qasim Patel said that the large number of people present at the event is a proof of their love. We also started our careers together. He knew the skill of being happy in every difficulty. Farooq Zaidi said that Siddique Raja was truly the king of love. He was always ready to help others and was a true friend. Nauman Khan said that he had seen many springs of life and coming back to Pakistan from America was only a sign of his love for his motherland. He treated everyone with love and respect. Jamal Siddiqui said that I never saw Siddique Raja alone, but his smile always hid his sorrows. Their memories will always live on in our hearts. Ilyas Nadeem said he was a great artist friend and mentor. He played an important role in making my identity. Vijaya Warsi said that Siddique Raja would always meet with a smile and would tell me if there was any problem. Now we tell the problem to whom? Loving people are leaving the world one by one. Sapna Ghazal said that he was my father’s place. My marriage lawyer was also the same and always guided me. Sohail Abbasi said he was a friend of friends and was always known for his generosity. Zakir Mastana said that he was the patron of theater producers and was behind the success of every play. Aftab Kamdar said that the biggest characteristic of Rajabhai was that he used to give with one hand and the other hand was not known. He was a memorable figure both in the neighborhood and in the theater. Javed Patel said that he was my cousin and I worked with him for 46 years. He treated everyone like family. Danish Baloch said that the people of Lyari also loved him a lot. He introduced many artists like Mah Noor Baloch in the industry.