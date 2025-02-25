Karachi, February 25, 2025: In a landmark event in Pakistan’s hair and beauty industry, OMC Hairworld (Organization Mondiale Coiffure) – renowned for presenting the largest live hair and beauty competitions in the world – presented a Lifetime Achievement Award here earlier today to the legendary Rohana Iqbal, for her outstanding contributions to the industry over the last 36 years. Renowned talent educators, including Master Miliano Machkirachini, and the respected manufacturer owner, Makobilkani, were also present on the occasion.

The venue buzzed with excitement as industry leaders, beauty enthusiasts and media also gathered for the highly anticipated launch of an exclusive range of hair colour products by three Italian brands. Tailored specifically for the Asian market, the new line features hair colour that have already garnered acclaim through two successful shows in Islamabad.

The event marked a significant milestone in expanding the horizons of hair and beauty innovation within Pakistan. Demonstrations featured state-of-the-art tools, mannequins, and hair dryers alongside the new hair colour products. These presentations underscored the technical precision and creative flair behind the products.

Speaking on the occasion, Iqbal said, “Pakistan’s partnership with OMC paves the way for the nation to compete on the global stage at the upcoming World Cup of live hair and beauty competitions. We are proud to launch these exclusive hair colour brands that perfectly combine Italian quality with the distinct needs of our market. Our association with OMC Hairworld not only celebrates innovation in beauty but also sets the stage for Pakistan’s participation in the world arena.”

The launch signifies a new era for the hair and beauty sector in Pakistan, promising high-quality products that meet the evolving demands of consumers while positioning the country as a formidable player in international beauty competitions.