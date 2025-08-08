Advertisements

An awareness session was organized by the Office of the Ombudsman Sindh at the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), aimed at informing industrial stakeholders about the role and functions of the Ombudsman. The session was led by Regional Director Mr. M. Shoaib A. Siddiqui, who briefed the participants about the working of the Ombudsman Sindh and listened to their concerns related to maladministration in various departments of the Sindh Government. The President of KATI expressed gratitude for this initiative and termed it a commendable step towards good governance. It was decided with mutual consultation to form a liaison committee to coordinate with the Ombudsman’s Regional Directorate Korangi office for timely resolution of future issues.