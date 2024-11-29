Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Omar Ayub has accused security forces of using weapons, originally provided for counterterrorism purposes, against PTI workers during a recent crackdown on their protest in Islamabad.

Speaking at a press conference, Ayub alleged, “They used American weapons meant for the war on terror, including sniper rifles like the Remington 700, caliber .308, with a velocity of 741 meters per second, against peaceful protesters.”

He further claimed that rapid-fire rounds were discharged using the US Army’s M60 machine gun, highlighting that such weapons, supplied as aid for counterterrorism, were never intended for use on civilians.

“These weapons were meant to combat terrorism, not target innocent citizens,” Ayub emphasized.

In the aftermath of the crackdown, medical staff from Polyclinic Hospital told the BBC that they faced pressure to hand over injured protesters to the police.

The BBC’s detailed report included testimonies from staff at both Polyclinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospitals, where the wounded were treated following Tuesday night’s operation.

Doctors reported a steady influx of injured patients starting in the evening. According to The Guardian, a doctor at an Islamabad hospital disclosed treating at least 40 individuals with gunshot wounds that night. He confirmed seven fatalities, with four patients in critical condition, and stated that eight additional injured individuals were later admitted.