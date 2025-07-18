Advertisements

Karachi, 18th July: The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and widespread devastation caused by recent flash floods and torrential rains in various parts of Pakistan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the many communities facing hardship as a result of these catastrophic events.

These recurring climate-related disasters are no longer isolated incidents, they are a reflection of a troubling new normal. Pakistan stands among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the world, bearing the brunt of environmental crises it played little role in creating. The impact is not only humanitarian but also economic, exacerbating the challenges of an already constrained national economy.

As highlighted at the OICCI’s 3rd Pakistan Climate Conference held earlier in 2025, and echoed by the World Bank, Pakistan requires an estimated $348 billion in climate investment by 2030 to effectively adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Meeting this target is beyond the capacity of a single country alone. It demands a concerted, collaborative response.

OICCI urges the Government of Pakistan, international development partners, and global climate institutions to come together in addressing this growing existential threat. Climate change is not confined by borders, and neither should the response be. Pakistan cannot shoulder this burden alone. What is needed is a proactive, well-coordinated, and adequately resourced approach that combines policy reform, infrastructure investment, and community resilience. This collective effort must aim not only to respond to immediate disasters, but to establish long-term systems that can predict, prevent, and withstand future climate shocks.

As the leading voice of foreign investors in Pakistan, OICCI reaffirms its commitment to actively supporting initiatives that promote environmental sustainability, climate-smart infrastructure, and adaptive capacity in both urban and rural areas. We believe that climate resilience must be integrated into the core of Pakistan’s development strategy.