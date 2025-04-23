Karachi, April 23: The six-day blockade of the National Highway in Sindh has brought local trade and industrial activity to a grinding halt, paralyzing supply chains and sending shockwaves through the national economy. Businesses are reeling from crippling financial losses as shipments remain stranded and a sea of containers continues to pile up, turning vital trade routes into virtual dead zones.

Over 3,500 vehicles remain stranded near Sukkur, many carrying export consignments, perishable items, and critical industrial inputs. The complete halt in goods movement is already affecting market supplies, with shortages looming.

This disruption has fractured essential supply chain linkages. Industries across provinces are facing shutdown risks due to raw materials stuck at Karachi Port, while exporters are missing delivery deadlines further damaging Pakistan’s credibility as a reliable trading partner and threatening future contracts.

Unless resolved immediately, the blockade could lead to widespread operational shutdowns, job losses, and a costly, prolonged recovery beside negatively impacting the image of the country as a trading hub.

The OICCI is confident that the authorities concerned in Sindh and the Government of Pakistan are aware of the criticality of the issue and will act swiftly to restore the flow of goods. Uninterrupted trade is vital to promote local trade and safeguard export competitiveness and economic stability.