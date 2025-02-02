KARACHI, February, 2025 — Majyd Aziz, former President of the Employers Federation of Pakistan (EFP), proposed a single OIC visa for all 54 member countries, initially for businessmen. He made this suggestion during his keynote speech on “Business Tourism as a Tool for Promoting Sustainable Tourism” at the Sustainable Tourism Forum organized by the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development.

He highlighted that while the USA grants five-year visas, the UK issues ten-year visas, and the EU provides five-year visas, no OIC country offers long-term visas. He expressed concern that Pakistani businessmen, though not considered a threat by non-Islamic countries, seem to be treated as such by Islamic nations. He proposed that Interior Ministers from OIC countries convene to create a Tourism Facilitation Framework and establish a common visa policy.

Majyd Aziz, who is also a former President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, emphasized the importance of tourism as a serious business that has the potential to transform economies. Despite Pakistan’s scenic beauty, rich heritage, and strategic location, the country’s tourism sector contributes less than 2% to the GDP, which is far below its potential. He noted that investment in the tourism sector amounts to more than PKR 425 billion, accounting for nearly 10% of total investment in Pakistan.

To revitalize the tourism sector, he stressed the need for immediate improvements, including ensuring access to quality hotels and resting facilities, imposing price ceilings on accommodation, food, and rentals, improving road infrastructure and cleanliness of tourist sites, and simplifying taxation while introducing initiatives for sustainable tourism.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Tourism and Travel Development Index, Pakistan ranks 101 out of 119 countries. Mr. Aziz warned that this dismal ranking underscores the need for a higher priority on tourism, safety, and security to attract tourists.

Comparing Pakistan’s tourism performance with regional competitors, he highlighted that Sri Lanka attracts over 3 million tourists, generating $4 billion, while Turkiye welcomes over 42 million tourists, earning over $135 billion. Aziz recommended actively promoting religious tourism for Buddhists, Hindus, and Sikhs while discouraging xenophobic attitudes within Pakistan. He also called for zero or reduced import duties and taxes on equipment and facilities essential for tourism development.

Majyd Aziz strongly advocated for public-private partnerships to globally promote “Brand Pakistan.” He emphasized the importance of creating positive perceptions among foreign tourists and heavily promoting domestic tourism. He urged the integration of local communities in managing tourism-related activities and called for responsible preservation practices to foster entrepreneurship and innovation.

In conclusion, Mr. Aziz highlighted that these measures would contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goals by promoting sustainable economic growth, reducing poverty and unemployment, and protecting the environment.