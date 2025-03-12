ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully resumed crude oil production at the Rajian Oil Field in Chakwal district, ending a 4.5-year hiatus in operations.

According to a stock exchange filing, OGDCL has restored production to 1,000 barrels per day, marking a significant milestone for Pakistan’s domestic energy sector.

Revival Through Advanced Technology

? Technical Issue Resolved: The well had been non-operational since 2020 due to a technical fault.

? Artificial Lift Technology: The revival was made possible through the installation of electric submersible pumps, allowing extraction from depths of 3,774 meters.

? 100% OGDCL-Owned: The company retains full ownership of the well, reinforcing its role in strengthening Pakistan’s energy security.

This development is expected to boost local oil supply, reduce import dependency, and enhance Pakistan’s energy production capabilities.