ISLAMABAD, November 14, 2025: Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) has commenced production of 1,100 barrels of oil per day (BPD) from its new development well, Pasakhi-14, located in the Hyderabad district of Sindh. The well is part of the Pasakhi & Pasakhi North Development & Production Lease (D&PL), where OGDC holds a 100 percent working interest.

Using its in-house technical expertise, OGDC effectively delineated, drilled, and tested the Pasakhi-14 well. The well was drilled to a depth of 2,183 metres to target the hydrocarbon potential of the upper sands of the Lower Goru formation.

To ensure efficient and precise well delivery, OGDC deployed advanced drilling technologies, including a Rotary Steerable System (RSS), Electromagnetic Measurement While Drilling (MWD), and a nitrified mud system—used for the first time by the Company. These technologies enabled accurate directional control, preserved formation integrity, and contributed to achieving strong production results. The well has also been completed with state-of-the-art Electric Submersible Pump (ESP) technology.

The commencement of production from Pasakhi-14 reflects OGDC’s continued focus on exploration-led growth, operational efficiency, and production optimisation. The Company is committed to enhancing shareholder value and supporting Pakistan’s energy security through sustained investment in exploration and development activities.