ISLAMABAD, December 10, 2025: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC) on Wednesday announced a major oil and gas discovery at its exploratory well Baragzai X-01 (Slant) in Nashpa Block, in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The well is currently producing 2,280 Barrels per Day (BPD) of oil and 5.6 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day (MMSCFD) of gas, through choke size 32/64″at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 2400 psi. This marks the first hydrocarbon discovery from the Kingriali Formation in the Nashpa Block.

OGDC is the operator of the Nashpa Exploration License with a 65% working interest, along with its joint venture partners Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with 30% and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) with a 5% carried interest.

The Baragzai X-01 (Slant) well was spud-in on December 24, 2024, as an exploratory well and drilled to a depth of 5,170 meters into the Kingriali Formation. A 90-meter-thick interval of the Triassic-age Kingriali Formation was encountered. Encouraging hydrocarbon shows and interpretation of open hole wireline logs led to a successful cased hole drill stem test (DST).

This significant oil and gas discovery has further de-risked deeper exploration in the area and will contribute toward mitigating Pakistan’s energy supply–demand gap through indigenous resources, while adding to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDC, its joint venture partners, and the country.

Commenting on the significant oil and gas discovery, MD/CEO OGDC, Ahmed Hayat Lak, said, “This milestone underscores our commitment to exploring and developing Pakistan’s hydrocarbon potential. This discovery is a testament to OGDC’s technical expertise and its role in securing sustainable energy for the nation.”