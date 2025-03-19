An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed in a traffic accident after unidentified men opened fire at his vehicle in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera district, police said on Wednesday.

Kholan Station House Officer (SHO) Jamshed Khattak told Dawn.com that the incident took place when ASI Mohammad Ilyas was returning home from his duty at Nowshera Cantt Police Station early this morning.

“As soon as he reached the army farm area near Nowshera, [the attackers] mercilessly fired gunshots at him,” the SHO said. “Due to the intensity of the firing, ASI Ilyas Khan lost control of his vehicle and drove into a ditch.” Khattak added that the ASI instantly died at the scene.

The SHO said that the body was moved to a nearby hospital for legal action, though panic had spread in the area after the incident.