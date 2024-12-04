Karachi : A proud recipient of the Zero Project Award 2025, NOWPDP has been working for the empowerment of persons with disabilities (PWDs) since 2008 and has transformed the lives of over 100,000 individuals in the past 16 years. Recognizing the systemic nature of marginalization experienced by PWDs, through its 7 pillars, NOWPDP provides guidance, identity, welfare, education, skills-development, and employment opportunities to PWDs.

For PWDs to be recognized as citizens of the state and gain access to basic rights is the first step towards ensuring their inclusion and equitable participation in all spheres of life. However, a majority of PWDs and the general public remain unaware of the existence and importance of Special CNICs – the official identity document specifically issued for PWDs that not only grants them their due rights and recognition but also entitles them to certain government mandated benefits.

The National Shanakht Campaign is a key initiative undertaken by NOWPDP to address the critical lack of representation of PWDs in the national database which undermines the need for promoting inclusive policies. As part of the Shanakht campaign, NOWPDP launched a compelling video on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities that dismantles prevailing attitudes and social stigmas around disability by asserting the need for recognizing the potential within each individual to lead independent and fulfilling lives.

The video message brings together powerful and diverse voices from Pakistan’s social, economic, and political circles – united in their support of Shanakht for persons with disabilities.

According to NOWPDP’s CEO, Omair Ahmad, “We are dedicated to ensuring PWDs receive their due recognition and have already facilitated over 15,000 PWDs in getting Disability Certificates and SCNICs through our One-Window Camps. However, the vast majority of PWDs remain unaccounted for which underscores the importance of the Shanakht Campaign.