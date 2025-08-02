Advertisements

ISLAMABAD: Great news for iPhone 14 Pro users in Pakistan! Alfa Mall has launched a new offer that allows you to get your non-PTA-approved iPhones registered with the PTA through easy, interest-free monthly installments.

With skyrocketing PTA taxes, many users were unable to use their imported iPhones on local networks. However, Bank Alfalah has now introduced a convenient payment solution for iPhone users struggling with hefty PTA fees.

Here’s How You Can Avail This Offer:

Visit the Alfa Mall website or mobile app. Enter your IMEI number, CNIC, and full name. Choose the “Buy Now, Pay Later” option. Select a 3-month or 6-month installment plan. Proceed to checkout and get your iPhone PTA approved — all without paying any extra interest!

This scheme is a huge relief for those who couldn’t afford to pay the heavy tax in one go. With this, you can now legally use your iPhone on all Pakistani networks with flexible monthly payments.