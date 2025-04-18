LAHORE – Great news for parents! NADRA has made it easier than ever to obtain the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), commonly known as the B-Form, through its online platform and Pak ID mobile app.

This essential document officially registers a newborn child with the National Database and Registration Authority and is a basic right of every child in Pakistan.

Who Can Apply?

One parent must have a valid CNIC or NICOP .

. A birth certificate from the Union Council is required (for children born locally or abroad).

Online Application (For Children Up to 1 Year Old)

You can apply via the Pak ID App by following these steps:

Log in or create a Pak ID account. Click “Apply Now” > Select “Issuance of Identity Document”. Choose “Child Registration Certificate (CRC)”. Fill in the details, upload the child’s photo & required documents. Digitally sign & verify one parent’s fingerprint. Submit the application.

For children over 1 year old, a visit to the nearest NADRA office is still required.

NADRA B-Form Fees

Normal service: Rs 50

Rs 50 Executive service: Rs 500

This new digital facility is a big relief for young parents looking to avoid long queues and delays.