LAHORE – Great news for parents! NADRA has made it easier than ever to obtain the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), commonly known as the B-Form, through its online platform and Pak ID mobile app.
This essential document officially registers a newborn child with the National Database and Registration Authority and is a basic right of every child in Pakistan.
Who Can Apply?
- One parent must have a valid CNIC or NICOP.
- A birth certificate from the Union Council is required (for children born locally or abroad).
Online Application (For Children Up to 1 Year Old)
You can apply via the Pak ID App by following these steps:
- Log in or create a Pak ID account.
- Click “Apply Now” > Select “Issuance of Identity Document”.
- Choose “Child Registration Certificate (CRC)”.
- Fill in the details, upload the child’s photo & required documents.
- Digitally sign & verify one parent’s fingerprint.
- Submit the application.
For children over 1 year old, a visit to the nearest NADRA office is still required.
NADRA B-Form Fees
- Normal service: Rs 50
- Executive service: Rs 500
This new digital facility is a big relief for young parents looking to avoid long queues and delays.
