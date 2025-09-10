[Karachi, September 10, 2025] Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi-powered by JS Bank, has been recognized among the “Top 50 CEOs Under 50” at the Commonwealth Business Excellence Awards,

held during the Commonwealth Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Commonwealth Business Excellence Awards annually recognize organizations and individuals across the Commonwealth for demonstrating global best-in-class performance, customer commitment,

ethics, sustainability, and philanthropy.

Noman Azhar has been leading Zindigi, a digital banking experience launched in 2021 under JS Group, since its inception. Powered by an in-house technology stack designed under his leadership, Zindigi continues to rapidly grow as the platform of choice for Gen Z and millennials in Pakistan. Noman has also been the driving force behind public-private partnerships in Pakistan, playing a pivotal role in the digitization of the country’s economy. With nearly two decades of experience in financial services, he has built a reputation for driving digital transformation and championing financial inclusion.

Noman has won several accolades, including “Digital Leader of the Year” at the Pakistan Digital Awards,

and was listed among Pakistan’s Top 25 Fintech Influencers for 2024 by the Pakistan Fintech News Network. He was also honored by His Excellency Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with the ‘Excellence Award’ for his unparalleled contribution to Pakistan’s Digital Ecosystem

