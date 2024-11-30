ISLAMABAD (INP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar has emphatically stated that nobody will be allowed to disturb the country's peace. In his televised remarks on Saturday regarding the recent PTI protest, he said an anti-riot force is being raised. He mentioned that there will be a speedy trial of the arrested violent protesters, and they will be brought to justice through effective prosecution. The Information Minister regretted that the PTI is now resorting to a false narrative of dead bodies to cover up the embarrassment of fleeing from the protest site. He said the party has failed to produce even a single video of firing. He pointed out that PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals have clearly stated that they have not received any bodies. He criticized the PTI for airing old images and AI-generated images on social media. He said these are being stamped as fake and that a cell has been established for e-verification of the footage. The Information Minister said that it was the violent protesters who used different weapons against the security personnel and also inflicted damage on public property. He said the people rejected the PTI's protest call, emphasizing a handful of elements do not represent the wishes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or rest of the country. The Information Minister also drew attention towards the improved economic indicators, saying that the PTI's tactics cannot derail the upward economic trajectory. He mentioned that the stock market has reached historic levels, remittances have exceeded 8.8 billion dollars, inflation has decreased to 6.9 percent and the foreign exchanges reserves have touched the mark of eleven billion dollars. He said the opening of European routes for PIA will enhance the revenue of the national flag carrier and help in its privatization.