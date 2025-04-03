The Nobel Institute has dismissed reports of Imran Khan’s nomination for the Nobel Prize, as reported by national media on Thursday.

According to Geo News, the Institute criticized the claim made by Norway’s Centre Party, which nominated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder for the prestigious award. The Nobel Institute termed the nomination as a political tactic aimed at influencing Pakistani voters in Norway.

Kristian Berg Harpviken, director of the Nobel Institute, addressed the issue in a Norwegian newspaper article, stating that announcing the nomination prematurely was an attempt to sway voters. He emphasized that this marked the first time a leader had used a Nobel Prize nomination in such a way, which ultimately harmed the award’s reputation.

False claims of being nominated for the Nobel Prize can undermine the integrity of both the laureates and the Nobel Prize itself. The Nobel Prize is a prestigious recognition for significant contributions, and such misinformation not only misguides the public but also diminishes the honor of legitimate nominees and winners.