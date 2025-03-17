ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has clarified that the government has no plans to increase salaries or pensions for government employees in the upcoming FY2025-26 budget.

Key Takeaways:

No pay scale revisions or allowance increases under consideration.

Hiring and ceiling limits for employees are being reviewed.

Government’s focus remains on expenditure control and economic stability.

Pension Reforms from Last Year:

Family pension limited to 10 years after a pensioner’s death.

Only legal heirs eligible for pension transfer.

Disabled children of deceased pensioners will receive pension for life.

3% pension deduction for early retirement before 60 years.

This decision comes amid the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy and manage fiscal constraints.