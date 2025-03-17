ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has clarified that the government has no plans to increase salaries or pensions for government employees in the upcoming FY2025-26 budget.
Key Takeaways:
- No pay scale revisions or allowance increases under consideration.
- Hiring and ceiling limits for employees are being reviewed.
- Government’s focus remains on expenditure control and economic stability.
Pension Reforms from Last Year:
- Family pension limited to 10 years after a pensioner’s death.
- Only legal heirs eligible for pension transfer.
- Disabled children of deceased pensioners will receive pension for life.
- 3% pension deduction for early retirement before 60 years.
This decision comes amid the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy and manage fiscal constraints.
