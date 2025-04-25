Reports that the Commissioner of Karachi had declared a public holiday for Saturday, April 26, 2025, due to a strike have been confirmed as false. The strike was initially called to address concerns over Sindh’s water resources, Palestinian solidarity, and Baloch rights, raising concerns of potential disruptions in the city.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had announced a nationwide strike on April 22, 2025, to protest Israeli actions in Gaza, which also affected Karachi. In support of Palestine, citizens participated in the strike, and later, JI, along with Karachi’s traders, called for a full strike on April 26. This led to fears that business operations would be completely suspended in the city.

A fake notification circulated on social media, claiming that all government and private offices, schools, and other establishments would remain closed on April 26, citing citizen convenience and law and order concerns.

However, the Commissioner Karachi’s office has refuted the notification, confirming that no public holiday announcement had been made.