Advertisements

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its latest T20 International rankings on Wednesday, and once again, no Pakistani cricketer has managed to secure a spot in the top 10 for either batting or bowling categories.

Despite this, Pakistan’s emerging talents have shown notable progress in the updated rankings. Hasan Nawaz made a significant leap, climbing 24 positions to reach 30th in the batting list. Saim Ayub also impressed, advancing 25 places to claim the 37th spot. Sahibzada Farhan surged 34 ranks to settle at 63rd, while Sufiyan Muqeem made an extraordinary jump of 69 places, securing 34th position among T20I bowlers.

Advertisements

Mohammad Nawaz, who was named Player of the Series against the West Indies, moved up 51 positions and now holds the 56th spot in the overall T20I rankings.

On the other hand, senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan saw declines in their rankings. Babar slipped three spots to 17th, while Rizwan also dropped three places, landing at 19th.

India’s Abhishek Sharma currently leads the T20I batting rankings, while New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy holds the top spot among bowlers.