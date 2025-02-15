BEIJING: President Asif Ali Zardari has reassured the world that China’s growing global influence is not a cause for concern. In an interview with Chinese state media during his five-day visit, he praised China’s policy of non-interference in other nations’ internal affairs and described its development as a positive force for the world.

Zardari highlighted China’s rapid transformation over the past decades, stating that its progress has greatly impressed him. He emphasized China’s peaceful rise, its commitment to good-neighborly relations, and the remarkable individual excellence of its people contributing to national success.

Reaffirming the strong ties between Pakistan and China, President Zardari reiterated the enduring friendship between the two nations. His visit to China, which began in early February, was made at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.