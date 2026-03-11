Prime Minister’s Spokesperson for Foreign Media Mosharraf Zaidi on Wednesday said that Pakistan would be there for Saudi Arabia “before it is needed”, adding “no matter what, no matter when”.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Zaidi was asked about whether Pakistan would come to Saudi Arabia’s aid “militarily or otherwise” amid war triggered in the Middle East following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

“The question is not whether Pakistan might come to Saudi Arabia’s aid. Both countries, even before the strategic mutual defence agreement, have operated on a principle of being there for the other before they need the other. So, there is no question that we might; we will. No matter what, no matter when,” he said.

He maintained that the “real question” was what Pakistan was doing to make sure that things did not escalate to a point where “any of its closest partners are further embroiled in a conflict that potentially undermines stability and prosperity, not just for the region at large but especially for the Pakistani people”.

He recalled Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia. He stated that Pakistan remained in touch with both the Saudi and Iranian leadership.

“Our prime minister and field marshal have a great relationship with US leadership,” he added.

“In the past six to seven days, there has been a whole series of conversations and one of the things I think Pakistan admires is the way in which Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have resisted being drawn in,” he said.

On that note, he further said that there had been “all kinds of appeals from some people in the US or other places” pushing for GCC countries to get “actively involved”; however, he said the countries have resisted so far.

“That is part of what Pakistan wants to see,” he stressed.

Asked how close Pakistan was to “providing military aid to Saudi Arabia”, Zaidi said that it would be “speculative and irresponsible” to comment on that.

“As I said to you right at the top, there is no question of if and when. Whatever is needed from Pakistan vis-à-vis Saudi Arabia, Pakistan will be there before it is needed [and] similarly for Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He said that Saudi Arabia “has already made arrangements to support Pakistan’s supply chain stability and in terms of oil, diesel and crude”.

“I think both countries are tied to each other, formally and informally, and there’s no question of whether there would be any kind of if,” he said.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in strategic military cooperation, mutual economic interests, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies , with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

In September of last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman signed a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

Last week, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar disclosed that Pakistan’s diplomatic intervention helped deter heavier Iranian strikes on Saudi Arabia.

CDF Munir had also met Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud last week to discuss the ongoing Middle East conflict and Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia.

‘Don’t like our friends getting into quarrels’

During the interview, Zaidi was also asked about Pakistan’s engagements with Iran. In his response, he said that Pakistan was “very conscious of its responsibility as a close ally and friend” to the countries involved.

He said that there had been several conversations between Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over the past two weeks.

“These conversations and others are the reasons why you have seen conciliatory efforts that Iran has made towards Gulf countries,” the spokesperson said.

He said Pakistan remained in contact with all the countries in the region.

“We don’t like our friends getting into quarrels with each other, and we certainly don’t like innocent people dying needlessly,” Zaidi said.

He said that there was always a “pathway” to any conflict that was “achievable through dialogue”.

“We don’t believe there is ever a time, especially in this context, where Iran should be attacking the Gulf countries and where the people of Iran should have to endure the cruel bombing campaign that they are enduring currently,” he said.

Fuel situation ‘stable to good’

The premier’s spokesperson was also asked about how Pakistan was tackling the global fuel crisis triggered by the situation in the Middle East.

In his response, he said, “Things are stable to good”.

He noted that the increase in petrol and diesel prices in the country hit consumers “really hard”.

Zaidi said that the task for Pakistan at the moment was to ensure that “no matter what the price … the Pakistani consumer should not have to face any kind of cataclysmic or dangerous shortage of fuel supply”.

“What we have done is mitigate against the risk of prolonged crisis by taking difficult decisions right at the top,” he said, adding that Pakistan was “one of the first countries” to raise fuel prices “in anticipation of what was about to happen”.

He noted that the prime minister, the field marshal and the national leadership had received “a lot of flak” for the decision. However, Zaidi stressed that the measures that “cushioned Pakistan in terms of our supply chain certainty”.

“Because our oil marketing companies and the people responsible for maintaining stocks have the cushion they need to make sure the different supply chains they have to pursue,” he said.

He noted that the alternative supply chains could lead to fuel reaching Pakistan in “18, 19 or 20 days” rather than the usual “five to six days”.

“That really creates a gap,” he added.

Zaidi also spoke of the other recent austerity measures introduced by the government, including a four-day work week, work from home and a “substantial reduction in government usage of cars”.

“Every crisis is an opportunity for change,” he added.

‘Pakistan not escorting ships through Strait of Hormuz’

Zaidi was also asked whether Pakistan could potentially provide escorts through the Strait of Hormuz, a key Gulf waterway through which a fifth of global crude passes, but has come to a halt since the war broke out.

He dismissed the idea, stating that “first and foremost, Pakistan is responsible for its own territory, and that includes our maritime naval domain”.

“As you already know, Pakistan Navy has been providing escorts through the shipping lanes in Pakistani waters,” he said, adding that if there was “any kind of expansion, it would be in a multilateral forum and I have not heard any discussion so far”.

“The Strait of Hormuz is tricky, and we are nowhere near making any sort of support missions for such escorts at this time,” he said.

He said the government was ensuring the safety of Pakistan’s waters for the “past three days”. thanks dawn.com