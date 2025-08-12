Advertisements

Karachi: The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) is partnering with DP World to establish “Pakistan

Mart” in Dubai, offering over 500 outlets for Pakistani exporters to showcase their products in a tax-free

environment. Speaking at the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), NLC Director General

Major General Farrukh Shehzad Rao said the initiative aims to boost trade with Central Asia, Russia,

China, and Tashkent via road freight, while also allowing goods to be brought back to Pakistan at

discounted rates.

“This region has a high demand for Pakistani products, and the business community can take full

advantage of this,” said Maj Gen Rao. He emphasized that NLC is Pakistan’s largest logistics organization,

playing a key role in the country’s road infrastructure development. He assured KATI members that NLC

will provide all possible support to help them access markets in China, Russia, and especially Tashkent.

KATI President Junaid Naqi welcomed the move, noting that access to Central Asian markets had long

been a challenge for Pakistani exporters. “NLC’s focus on promoting trade in this region will not only

increase exports but also bring valuable foreign exchange into the country,” he said. He described

Pakistan Mart in Dubai as a rare opportunity for the business community to take advantage of the tax-

free zone and market their products globally, paying tribute to Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim

Munir for prioritizing trade.

KATI President Junaid Naqi and Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya present a shield to

NLC Director General Maj Gen Farrukh Shehzad Rao. Fakhar Alam, Ejaz Sheikh, Syed Tariq Hussain and

Saleem uz Zaman were also present.

DP World Vice Chairman Fakhar Alam highlighted that Dubai’s government is offering land and

infrastructure for Pakistan Mart free of cost as a gesture of friendship. “Pakistan Mart will have no taxes,

duties, or VAT on business operations,” he said, adding that visa facilitation and logistics will be jointly

managed by NLC and DP World. Facilities will include display centers, showrooms, and warehouses,

enabling exporters to re-ship goods worldwide directly from Dubai. “This is a unique chance for Pakistani

products to be showcased in a prime international trade hub,” he stressed.

KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya praised NLC’s modern logistics and engineering capabilities,

calling Pakistan Mart “a golden opportunity” for expanding businesses. He said that without strong

logistics, no country can prosper, and urged NLC to extend its services to small-scale manufacturers as

well.