Karachi : Nizami Health and Educational Welfare Organization* celebrated the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations Day by cutting a cake. And the SDG’S members discussed the Sustainable Development Goals in detail, including Climate Change, Health and Education, Sustainable Development Goals for Diplomats The chief guest of the event was Dr. Bu Abdullah CEO Bu Abdullah Group of Companies UAE

Senator Mian Atiq (One Digital Senator World)

Mr. Imran Khan Tesori (Tesorry Group of Companies)

Mr. Muhammad Ali Rashid

SACM (Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh)

IT Minister Science and Information Technology Government of Sindh attended

The aim of this event was to send a message to all NGOs, stakeholders, INGOs, business community and youth that we should work together and achieve the SDGs framework by 2030. These views were expressed by Dr. Syed Mahboob Hassan Nizami Chairman of Nizami Health and Educational Welfare Organization. He thanked all the guests and congratulated everyone on organizing the successful program.