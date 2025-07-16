Advertisements

KARACHI, SINDH – July 16, 2025 – The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), in collaboration with the Balochistan Council on Foreign Relations (BCFR) and Team Balochistan, continued its four-day workshop on “Maritime Economy Opportunities & Challenges” for the second day. Held at the Fatima Jinnah Auditorium, Bahria University Karachi, the event focused on fostering dialogue and understanding within the crucial maritime sector.

His Excellency Mr. Cemal Sangu, Consul General of the Republic of Turkey, served as the Chief Guest. During the ceremony, a shield was presented to him jointly by Chairman Team Balochistan & Balochistan Counsel on Foreign Relations, Changgaiz Hussain Khan (Chairman TB & BCFR), President Mohammad Khan, and Executive Director Sarah Bano. Director NIMA Karachi, Commodore (Retd) Masud Akram SI(M), presented a shield and souvenir to the Consul General as a token of appreciation.

The second day of the workshop covered critical topics, including:

– Maritime Policies: Modernizing for Food Security and Exports

– Regional Security Dynamics and Understanding of Maritime Economy

– Socio-Economic Impact on Coastal Communities

The workshop featured a distinguished panel of guest speakers who shared their expertise, including Barrister Nudrat B Majeed, Advocate Sher Afzal Khan Babar, Dr. Fasiha Safdar – Research Fellow NIMA, Dr. Shahid Aslam Mirzam – MD Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KFHA), Dr. Baber Bilal Haider – VP NIMA, and Dr. Zafarullah Jattak from Lasbela University.

Participants lauded the workshop’s insightful and educational content, gaining valuable knowledge and fresh perspectives on the complex dynamics of the maritime economy. Consul General Cemal Sangu also commended the organizers’ efforts, acknowledging the workshop’s significant potential to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration within the maritime sector.

Soon, Team Balochistan & BCFR will visit the Turkish Consulate in Karachi.