Advertisements

ISLAMABAD – August 4, 2025 – The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) hosted a meeting today at its headquarters in Islamabad to prepare for an upcoming Maritime Economy Workshop in Quetta. The meeting brought together leadership from NIMA and the Balochistan Council on Foreign Relations to finalize plans for the event.

The delegation from the Balochistan Council on Foreign Relations & Team Balochistan was led by its Chairman, Changgaiz Hussain Khan. Representing NIMA were Vice Admiral R Ahmed Saeed, President of NIMA; Cdre Dr. Babur Bilal Haider (Retd), Director of the Indian Ocean Study Center; Commander Anees Muhammad Khan (Retd), Director of Research and Coordination; and Madam Iram Zahid, a Research Associate.

Advertisements

The discussion centered on ensuring a successful collaboration for the workshop, which is expected to foster insightful discussions on the maritime economy. Both organizations expressed their commitment to the event’s success.