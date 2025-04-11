Nicole Kidman’s much-talked-about erotic thriller Babygirl is scheduled for release in Pakistan on May 2, pending approval from the national censor board. Nueplex Cinemas announced via Facebook that they plan to screen the film, provided it clears regulatory checks.

Directed by Halina Reijn, known for the acclaimed Bodies Bodies Bodies, the film premiered globally on Christmas Day and has received notable attention for its bold themes and storytelling.

In Babygirl, Kidman plays Romy, a high-powered CEO in the logistics tech industry who is navigating a complex marriage with Jacob (Antonio Banderas), a theatre director working on a modern take on Hedda Gabler. Though the couple maintains an active sex life, Romy remains unfulfilled, often turning to private explicit content after their encounters—highlighting a deep emotional disconnect.

The film explores themes of desire, personal identity, self-image, and familial relationships, particularly through Romy’s interactions with her daughters. Her unapologetic approach to life, including cosmetic enhancements and her private desires, serves as the film’s bold emotional foundation.

If given the green light by Pakistan’s censor board, Babygirl is expected to spark both interest and debate among local audiences.