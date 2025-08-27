Karachi : Dr. Syed Sajjad Hussain, Chairman of Australian Concept Infertility IVF & Medical Center, has been elected unopposed as the President of the IVF Society of Pakistan for a two-year term.

Alongside him, Dr. Haroon Latif has been elected as General Secretary, Dr. Shaheen Zafar and Dr. Saqib as Vice Presidents, Dr. Zariab Santha as Treasurer, Dr. Uzma Nayyar as Secretary, while Dr. Naseem Ashraf and Dr. Yousuf Latif have been elected as Senior Members.

In his remarks after the election, Dr. Syed Sajjad Hussain congratulated the newly elected office bearers and expressed confidence that this development will lead to significant advancements in the treatment and research of infertility across Pakistan.

“Our mission is to bring the joy of parenthood to every family,” said Dr. Hussain. “Through modern medical research, innovative techniques, and patient-centered care, we will ensure the best possible treatment facilities. As President of the IVF Society of Pakistan, I am committed to taking this mission to new heights along with my dedicated team.”

Experts believe that under Dr. Hussain’s leadership, the IVF Society of Pakistan will play a vital role in introducing cutting-edge technologies, promoting medical research, and providing advanced infertility solutions nationwide.

This election is not only a personal achievement for Dr. Syed Sajjad Hussain but also a significant milestone in strengthening academic, research, and practical initiatives aimed at resolving infertility issues in Pakistan.