MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 43 runs in the third match to complete a whitewash in the three-match ODI series at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

New Zealand had set the visitors a target of 265 runs to win. The match was reduced to 42 overs as the start of play was delayed due to a wet outfield due to overnight rain.

Team Green, who are desperate to avoid a whitewash, made one change to the line-up with Naseem Shah replacing the injured Haris Rauf.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The Kiwis suffered an early setback when Naseem Shah dismissed opener Nick Kelly for three. However, his opening partner Rhys Mairu put in a fine performance to score 58 runs.

Daryl Mitchell scored 43 runs while Black Caps captain Michael Bracewell scored 59 runs off 40 balls, helping his team set a reasonable target for the visitors.

For Pakistan, Akif Javed took four wickets and Naseem Shah took two wickets.

The hosts have won the three-match series after winning the first two matches. In the second match, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 84 runs at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

After coming out to bat, New Zealand scored 292 runs for eight wickets in their 50 overs, thanks to wicketkeeper-batsman Mitchell Hay’s unbeaten 99 runs. Haye’s innings included seven fours and as many sixes as he added 77 runs for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Abbas (41, 66b, 3x4s) as the hosts were bundled out for 132 for five in 26.3 overs.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert, Michael Bracewell (cap), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (wk), Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (cap and wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Muqeem, Akif Javed