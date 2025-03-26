James Neesham’s sensational five-wicket haul and Tim Seifert’s explosive 97 off just 38 balls propelled New Zealand to a dominant 8-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 5th and final T20I at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on Wednesday, securing a 4-1 series triumph.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, New Zealand’s disciplined bowling attack restricted Pakistan to a meager 128 runs in 20 overs. Skipper Salman Ali Agha led the resistance with a gritty half-century, while Shadab Khan provided some support. However, Pakistan’s batting lineup collapsed under pressure, with Neesham wreaking havoc by claiming five wickets. Jacob Duffy (2), Ben Sears (1), and Ish Sodhi (1) also contributed to the hosts’ bowling effort.

In pursuit of a modest 129-run target, New Zealand blitzed their way to 92 runs in the Powerplay, thanks to Tim Seifert’s breathtaking assault. The in-form batter narrowly missed his century but ensured his side’s swift march to victory. Finn Allen played a supporting role as New Zealand cruised to the target with ease.

Sufiyan Muqeem was the only bright spot in Pakistan’s bowling attack, claiming two wickets while maintaining an economical spell. However, on a batting-friendly surface, Pakistan’s total proved too low to defend, allowing New Zealand to chase it down effortlessly.

With this comprehensive victory, New Zealand clinched the five-match series 4-1, highlighting their dominance over Pakistan in the shortest format.