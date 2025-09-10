ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court on Wednesday heard proceedings in the alleged kidnapping and threats case involving TikToker Samiya Hijab, where the bail plea of the accused, Hassan Zahid, was rejected.

According to details, police had requested an eight-day physical remand in the kidnapping case. However, the court sent Zahid to jail on judicial remand instead. In a related case of threats and cash snatching, the court approved a two-day physical remand, with police stating that they would recover the suspect’s mobile phone, vehicle, and weapons during interrogation.

Officials added that Zahid’s identification could lead to the arrest of other suspects linked to the incident. Police confirmed the case was registered at Shalimar Police Station, Islamabad.

Earlier, Zahid was produced in court after the completion of a five-day physical remand in the threats case. The prosecution sought an additional eight-day remand, arguing that the investigation was incomplete, while the defence maintained there were errors in the previous remand orders and presented engagement photos and transaction history to claim Zahid and Samiya Hijab were engaged.

The court noted that Zahid had been granted bail in one case but was immediately arrested in another. The prosecution also told the court that Rs45,000 had been recovered, while his vehicle, weapon, and accomplices were still untraced.