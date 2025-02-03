RAWALPINDI, Feb 03 (INP): The hearing of the new Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was adjourned until Feb 10. Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case. During the hearing, PTI founder’s counsel, Qausain Faisal Mufti, completed a cross-examination of two prosecution witnesses, Muhammad Faheem and Umar Siddique. Testimonies of eight witnesses have been recorded in the case, so far with cross-examination concluded for seven of them. The defense is scheduled to cross-examine the eighth witness during the next hearing. The PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were present in the courtroom, accompanied by family members, Barrister Gohar, and Faisal Chaudhry. The court summoned the eighth witness for cross-examination and adjourned further proceedings until Feb 10.