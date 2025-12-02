Karachi: The world of showbiz welcomes yet another promising face as young actress Samia makes her debut in the entertainment industry. With striking features and a confident personality, Samia shared in a recent detailed conversation that she aims to establish a unique identity as an actress.

Samia revealed that she has been deeply inspired by television dramas and films since childhood, a passion that eventually led her to the dazzling world of entertainment. Speaking about her journey, she said that her biggest inspiration among female actors is Mahira Khan, whose simplicity, professionalism, and strong on-screen presence have always impressed her.

Among male actors, Samia considers Adnan Siddiqui her role model, praising his grace and intense acting style, which she believes has given her much to learn.

Discussing her future plans, Samia stated, “I want people to recognize me for my work. Showbiz is a challenging field, but with hard work, dedication, and sincerity, one can make a mark. I aim to take on meaningful and high-quality roles so that I can be known as a serious and talented actress.”

She also shared that she is currently in discussions for several projects and will soon be making her first on-screen appearance. Concluding the conversation, Samia said that the love and support of audiences will be her greatest strength. She expressed her commitment to improving with every role and emerging as a strong name in Pakistan’s drama industry.

