LAHORE: The Punjab Education Department has revised school timings in Lahore amid ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches, with new schedules set to take effect as schools reopen across the province on Monday, April 7, following the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to an official notification, the revised timings will apply specifically to schools located near Gaddafi Stadium and surrounding areas, including Gulberg, Model Town, Ichhra, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road. Schools in Shadman, Canal Road, Upper Mall, and Zahoor Elahi Road are also covered under the new schedule.

In these areas, schools will operate from 7:00 am to 12:00 pm to avoid traffic disruptions caused by team movements and matchday congestion. The adjustment affects around 50 schools, both public and private, and will remain in place until the conclusion of PSL matches in Lahore.

Although the PSL match schedule runs from March 28 to April 21, matches in Lahore are specifically scheduled from April 24 to May 18, prompting early precautionary changes.

In addition, the Punjab Education Department has announced revised school hours for the entire province after Eid. As per the latest notification:

Single-shift schools will operate from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm, with Friday closing at 12:00 pm.

In double-shift schools, the morning shift will run from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm, with Friday dismissal also at 12:00 pm.

Meanwhile, Punjab Schools Secretary Khalid Wattoo confirmed that government schools observed holidays from March 28 to April 6, with annual results scheduled for release on April 4.

The Lahore Education Board has also issued a directive prohibiting the upload of guess papers on social media platforms, aiming to maintain academic integrity ahead of examinations.