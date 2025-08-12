Advertisements

Karachi – A report of national significance was launched today by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and Aga Khan University’s (AKU) School of Nursing and Midwifery, Pakistan, highlighting the untapped potential for Pakistan’s economic future: its nursing workforce. The report, titled ‘Pakistan’s Nursing Workforce – Export Potential and Challenges’, outlines how strategic investment in nurses can strengthen the nation’s healthcare system, boost the economy, and enhance Pakistan’s international reputation.

“The migration of nurses from Pakistan is driven by pull and push factors,” shared Dr Salimah Walani, Dean of AKU’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, Pakistan. “We must have an open dialogue about what factors are pushing our nurses out.” Pointing to the shocking statistic in the report that there are over 2 doctors per nurse in Pakistan, she said, “We must ask ourselves if our nurses are rightly valued and rewarded in our society and in our healthcare systems.”

The report identifies two major pathways for growth. First, a well-supported nursing workforce leads to a healthier population, which is a cornerstone of long-term economic stability. Pakistan produces just 5,600 nursing graduates annually, and a growing number are migrating abroad, with a compound annual growth rate of 54% in overseas employment between 2019 and 2024. In Pakistan, the nurse-to-population ratio is only 5.2 per 10,000 people, far below the World Health Organization’s recommended 30 per 10,000.

Second, by improving the education and global mobility of Pakistani nurses, the country can significantly increase valuable remittances and build its brand as a global leader in health care talent. The report recommends retention strategies, better salaries, clearer career pathways, and media campaigns to improve the nursing profession’s image, along with education, policy and procedural reforms to streamline overseas employment processes, reduce financial burdens, and promote Pakistani nurses internationally.

“This is the time for Pakistan to shift its perception of the nursing profession from undervalued to indispensable, and convert a persistent challenge into a long-term economic advantage, said Farah Naz Ata, Senior Economist at PBC. “By implementing our recommendations, we can uplift healthcare standards at home, empower our nurses, and unlock a powerful stream of foreign remittances.”

The launch event at AKU united key stakeholders, including representatives from the Ministry of Health, nursing leadership, and other influential partners, demonstrating a strong commitment to advancing the report’s recommendations through a coordinated national effort. These recommendations provide a clear roadmap for improving nursing education, retention, leadership, and global placement of Pakistani nurses.

AKU’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, a regional leader in nursing education, played a central role in shaping the report, ensuring its findings are grounded in real-world contexts and expert insights. The report is more than just a study; it is a comprehensive, expert-backed strategy to elevate Pakistan’s nursing workforce, which is the backbone of the nation’s health system.

The Pakistan Business Council and AKU’s School of Nursing and Midwifery are committed to sharing these findings and supporting efforts towards their implementation.