The only way to win hearts is through mutual harmony and the traditional Jirga system – Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan

Karachi: Syed Aman Shah, Provincial Convener Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan, has stated that the ongoing joint tribal jirgas in the province represent a positive and hopeful development. As a result, public trust in both the civil government and military institutions is being restored.

He emphasized that Balochistan is a sensitive region that has long suffered from deprivation and mistrust. However, the new dialogue initiated by involving tribal elders to address public grievances is playing a crucial role in shaping a brighter future for the province.

Syed Aman Shah noted that the inclusive representation of various segments of society in these jirgas has generated a positive response at the grassroots level. People have begun to realize that their voices are now directly reaching the government and military leadership. This process is not only bridging the gap between the people and institutions but also easing long-standing unrest and anxiety.

He further said that the Awam Pakistan Party believes that sustainable solutions to Balochistan’s problems are not possible without involving the local population. Tribal elders, owing to their traditional status and influence, are serving as a strong bridge between the people and the state institutions.

“These jirgas are not only contributing to the restoration of peace and security but are also highlighting fundamental issues such as employment, education, healthcare, and development projects,” he added.

Syed Aman Shah proposed that such jirgas should be held regularly in every district of the province to ensure public participation and strengthen the democratic process.

He concluded by saying that for the progress and prosperity of Balochistan, it is essential that the civil government, military institutions, and public representatives remain on the same page. This harmony is the key to bringing not only the province but the entire country toward a path of stability and development.