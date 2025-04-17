By: Zahid Hussain Karani.

In a move that deeply resonates with the hearts of millions across Central and South Asia, the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has announced that the newly built city in the Andijan region will be named after Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur, the great founder of the Baburid Empire and a beloved historical figure for both Uzbeks and Pakistanis.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the exceptional legacy of Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur – a great thinker, poet, and statesman. To honor Babur’s profound contributions to science, literature, and culture, and to immortalize his memory, President proposed naming the newly built city “Babur City”.

“Babur Mirza was a worthy successor of the Timurid Renaissance, a patron of science, culture, arts, and literature. His remarkable legacy glorified our people around the world. Building a city that carries his name is a symbolic realization of his lifelong dream,” said the President.

For Pakistan, where Babur’s legacy lives on through centuries of history, architecture, and culture, this is a profound gesture of unity and shared heritage.

Andijan, the birthplace of Babur, is one of the most densely populated areas in Uzbekistan. With 10% of the nation’s population residing in just 1% of its territory, the government launched a visionary project in 2021 to build a new city to ease urban pressure and provide modern living standards. This bold project is being constructed in eight phases on 4,000 hectares of previously unused land.

Already, 63 apartment blocks, a modern school for 1,680 students, a kindergarten, a medical center, a light industry enterprise, and an affordable housing center have been completed. The essential infrastructure, including roads, water supply, gas, electricity, and heating, has been fully established. A new reservoir and distribution station have also been launched to supply clean drinking water.

The future city named after Babur is planned as a modern and technologically advanced urban space, deeply rooted in cultural and spiritual values. Central to its development will be a large educational complex, which will include kindergartens, schools, a university, a museum, a library, and an IT park. The city will also feature a world-class sports facility.

Significant attention is being given to environmental and recreational spaces. Among them is the “Yangi O’zbekiston” Park, which spans 19 hectares and is planted with over 10,000 trees, offering visitors scenic areas for rest and a spacious amphitheater for cultural events. Another key site is “Vatanparvar” (“Patriot”) Park, where visitors will find the “Oath to the Homeland” monument, a museum dedicated to patriotism, and various performance venues.

A grand monument to Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur will be built at the city’s highest point, symbolizing his spiritual return to the land of his birth.

Speaking to the youth, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of education, innovation, and hard work:

“The youth of Uzbekistan are talented and capable. When does talent reveal itself? When there is effort. Seek knowledge and strive to grow – then your tomorrow will be bright.”

A special development program with a funding commitment of $250 million has been approved to bring the city of Babur to life. Once completed, it will be home to over 410,000 people, offering a vibrant environment for living, learning, and growth.

New Babur City is more than a development milestone – it is a tribute to a shared past and a vision for a collaborative future between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Babur, the ancestor of the Baburid dynasty, left a legacy of art, poetry, architecture, and governance that shaped South Asian history. Uzbekistan’s tribute reaffirms the deep cultural bond between the two brotherly nations. As Babur longed for his homeland, this city stands as a homecoming – an eternal reminder that our histories are intertwined.

“As is well known, wherever in the world, in whichever country Zahiriddin Muhammad Babur found himself, he longed for his homeland throughout his life. I believe you will agree that today the dream of our great ancestor has come true – it is as if he has returned to his native land once again. I congratulate all of us on this historic event!” the President said.