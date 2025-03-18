Sindh’s Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has announced the construction of a new bridge in Quaidabad, Karachi, to address the area’s persistent traffic congestion. The project is set to begin in April and aims to improve connectivity and traffic flow in this busy part of the city.

Speaking at a media briefing, Ghani emphasized that no new canals drawing water from the Indus River can be constructed without Sindh’s approval. He also stressed the need for equitable water distribution across the country in line with constitutional principles.

Meanwhile, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has revealed plans to extend the Malir Expressway to the port, a move expected to reduce overall traffic congestion in the city. Allowing heavy vehicles to use the expressway will help ease pressure on other roads, as heavy traffic remains a major contributor to delays and travel inefficiencies.

At a recent meeting on traffic management around Karachi’s terminals and port, Wahab supported the idea of designated truck holding areas. He assured that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would provide full support in implementing these initiatives. Additionally, he emphasized that only trucks with proper documentation and valid fitness certificates should be allowed entry to the port, ensuring better traffic control and smoother operations.