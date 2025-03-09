Qurat Ul Ain Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Focal Person for The RBH Network-Pakistan, it is both an honour and a privilege to represent Pakistan at the esteemed Asian Dialogues Conference on Advancing Sustainability: The Need for Regional Perspectives, held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Cambodia : Qurat Ul Ain Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Focal Person for The RBH Network-Pakistan, it is both an honour and a privilege to represent Pakistan at the esteemed Asian Dialogues Conference on Advancing Sustainability: The Need for Regional Perspectives, held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

This distinguished platform offers a unique opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and thought leaders from across Asia to explore innovative solutions for advancing sustainability, particularly within the textile and allied sectors. Pakistan’s participation underscores the nation’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development and the importance of fostering regional cooperation to address shared environmental, economic, and social challenges.

Through this engagement, we aim to further strengthen collaborations, exchange knowledge, and forge partnerships that will deliver tangible and impactful outcomes for the textile industry and allied sectors. The discussions and outcomes of this conference will undoubtedly contribute to shaping a more sustainable future for Pakistan and the wider region.