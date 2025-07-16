Advertisements

Netflix has released a gripping new teaser for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, promising an emotional and action-packed conclusion to the fan-favorite series.

This season brings darker twists, including the disturbing discovery of Eddie Munson’s desecrated grave and heightened danger from the relentless Demogorgons. Season 5 will be released in three parts, each aligning with major holidays: Thanksgiving (November 26), Christmas Day (December 25), and New Year’s Eve (December 31), making for a dramatic send-off as the year ends.

Returning cast members include Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Joe Keery (Steve), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin). The teaser opens at WSQQ 94.5 FM—hinted as a key location—where Dustin is heard saying, “Burn commencing,” over the radio. A powerful orchestral cover of Deep Purple’s Child in Time sets the tone, maintaining the series’ signature use of evocative music, much like the Season 2 trailer’s use of Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

The updated plot reveals that Vecna has vanished while Hawkins is now under military occupation. Eleven is in hiding as she’s pursued by authorities, and the dimensional openings from Season 4 are now called “Rifts.” The final chapter sets the stage for an epic showdown against a greater evil than ever before. The full party must reunite to face their biggest battle yet.

The ensemble cast also features Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max), Maya Hawke (Robin), Priah Ferguson (Erica), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay), among others.