Netflix has officially released the trailer for Graveyard Season 2, offering a glimpse into its gripping storyline centered on a serial killer.

The trailer premiered on YouTube on Tuesday and has already garnered nearly 44,000 views. The video description reads, “If we won’t fight with darkness, then why are we here? Graveyard: Season 2 only on Netflix on February 27.”

The first season of Graveyard is a Turkish crime-mystery series that follows Police Commissioner Önem and her special investigations unit as they handle cases involving violence against women. The show skillfully blends crime, drama, and mystery, presenting a compelling narrative about justice and law enforcement.

The series has received a positive reception, earning a 7.7/10 rating from over 3,300 viewers. Fans praise its intense storytelling and social relevance, and with the release of the Season 2 trailer, excitement is building for what promises to be an even more thrilling continuation of the story.