LAHORE: Nestlé Pakistan has completed donations of 200,000 liters of clean drinking water, in the first phase to support vulnerable communities affected by the devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, following National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) calls for flood relief efforts, and has pledged an additional 100,000 liters for districts in Punjab.

Acknowledging Nestlé’s contribution Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chairman NDMA, said, “I would like to thank Nestlé Pakistan for their immediate and urgent support in this hour of need. We are optimistic that with a generous contribution from our long-term partners like Nestlé Pakistan, we will be able to provide relief to the flood victims in these pressing times.”

Advertisements

Highlighting the efforts, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer Nestlé Pakistan said, “Access to clean drinking water is the biggest concern for communities displaced by flooding across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Punjab and that’s where we are focusing the bulk of our efforts,” he said, adding, “together Nestlé is committed to be a force for good for flood-affected vulnerable communities and supports the efforts of NDMA in these times of crisis.”

Nestlé mobilized 200,000 liters of water through the NDMA and district administrations in Buner, Swat, Swabi, Shangla, Bajaur, Gilgit and Skardu to support them in relief work for the people and the communities affected by this natural calamity. As NDMA issued flood alerts for Punjab, Nestlé also initiated mobilizing 100,000 liters of water for affected areas in Punjab.

The company is also working tirelessly to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available for consumers in these regions. At Nestlé, we care deeply for people and for the communities in which we operate, and we believe we have an essential role to play during times of crisis.