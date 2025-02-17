Karachi (17-02-2025) – Malik Khuda Bakhsh, President of Pakistan Business Forum (Karachi Chapter), condemned NEPRA’s recent decision regarding the monthly electricity adjustment for Karachi consumers. He stated that this decision has deprived Karachi consumers of crucial relief in the monthly electricity adjustment. Both NEPRA and K-Electric have failed to deliver the promised benefits to Karachi consumers.

He mentioned that, according to NEPRA’s recent announcement, there was only a reduction of 1.23 rupees per unit in the November fuel price adjustment. While this reduction can be considered a step in the right direction, it is much lower than the expectations of Karachi consumers, who were hoping for significant relief after K-Electric’s request for a reduction of up to 4.98 rupees per unit for November’s adjustment.

He pointed out that according to the tariff adjustment for November, there should have been a reduction of 5.0029 rupees per unit, but K-Electric consumers only received a reduction of 1.23 rupees per unit. As a result of this adjustment, consumers were deprived of a benefit of 5.444 billion rupees. Both NEPRA and K-Electric have failed to fulfill their promise of providing adequate relief to consumers during these challenging times.

Karachi’s consumers are already weighed down by increasing living expenses and rising business costs, and now, due to this blatant injustice, they are facing even more difficulties. NEPRA, which is responsible for protecting the rights of electricity consumers, has failed to fulfill its mandate as it did not ensure the full transfer of benefits to consumers. On the other hand, K-Electric seems unconcerned about the struggles of Karachi’s people and is taking advantage of unnecessary delays in the tariff reduction.

He emphasized that it is deeply troubling that NEPRA, even after thorough analysis, did not ensure the reduction for Karachi consumers and failed to transfer the benefits. K-Electric’s failure to provide the full benefit of 5.444 billion rupees, which could have eased the financial burden on Karachi’s people, amounts to economic betrayal.

Malik Khuda Bakhsh stated that Karachi consumers should have received the full benefit of the November adjustment, which would have resulted in a reduction of 5.0029 rupees per unit, providing direct relief of over 7.215 billion rupees. The President of PBF Karachi urged both NEPRA and K-Electric to take immediate corrective actions and ensure that the full benefit of the tariff adjustment is passed on to consumers without any further delay.

He called for an accountability process for both institutions to ensure the protection of consumers’ rights in the challenging economic conditions of the country. He demanded that NEPRA and K-Electric not only correct this mistake but also ensure that all future adjustments are transparent, fair, and directly benefit the people of Karachi. Karachi’s citizens and business community deserve better facilities, and we will continue to fight for their rights.