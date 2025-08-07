Advertisements

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a Rs1.89 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs for consumers across the country, including Karachi. However, the relief will not apply to lifeline or prepaid users.

This tariff cut has been sanctioned under the quarterly adjustment mechanism for the period of April to June 2025, and the decision has now been sent to the federal government for implementation.



The tariff reduction will be applicable from August to October 2025, covering all distribution companies (DISCOs), including K-Electric. NEPRA stated that this move is expected to provide a total relief of Rs55.87 billion to electricity consumers.

The decision follows tariff adjustment requests submitted by DISCOs and a public hearing held on August 4.